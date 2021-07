If there's one thing the coronavirus pandemic has taught us, it's that it's important to have extra money on hand at all times. That way, if you lose your job or encounter an unplanned expense your paycheck can't handle, you can dip into your cash reserves and avoid going into debt. You can also avoid a scenario where you feel compelled to liquidate investments and lose out on added growth, or worse yet, lock in a permanent loss when the need for money arises.