Francis Webb

Dr. Francis Oliver Webb passed away on July 2, 2021, at The Gardens at Town Square in Bellevue, Washington. He was 95 years old. Francis -- Frank to his many friends -- was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on Jan. 26, 1926, in the midst of a legendary snowstorm. The third of six children born to Phillip Ritchie (P.R.) Webb and Edna (Wachal) Webb, Francis attended Saint Mary's School in Bismarck from kindergarten through high school, graduating in 1944 after which he pursued a Doctorate of Dental Surgery at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.