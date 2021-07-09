Steven Gerald Nitchman, 65, of Presque Isle, died July 3, 2021 at MidMichigan Medical Center-Alpena. Mr. Nitchman was born Jan. 3, 1956, in Troy, Ohio. He graduated from Alpena High School in 1975, where he had leading roles in school musicals, notably in “Annie Get Your Gun.” He joined the United States Navy after graduation and served for six years as an electronic warfare technician. He worked the remainder of his life as a carpenter and took care of his mother’s home for the past ten years. Mr. Nitchman was a member of the Grand Lake Community Chapel and was involved in many aspects of its ministries. He enjoyed music, fishing, and Tiger baseball.