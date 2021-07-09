Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Huge shark is spotted stalking a surfer just metres from the shore at Bondi Beach

By Catherine Potter
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Bondi lifeguards sounded the alarm after a herd of sharks were spotted swimming perilously close to surfers.

Surf Life Saving warned beach-goers of the danger after being alerted by an ABC chopper, with those on board filming the predators at about 9.30am on Friday.

Video footage shows at least five sharks in the water within metres of board riders, with a larger shark broken away from the pack seemingly stalking one of the surfers.

Bondi Surf Club staff notified beach-goers over their PA system.

French-Vietnamese local surfer, Marco Ngoxuan, was at the scene.

'We were told there was a shark, and the helicopter was above looking for it,' Mr Ngoxuan told The Daily Telegraph.

'It was up to us if we wanted to stay in the water or just leave but we heard the alarm, so I think everybody just got the same feeling'.

Mr Ngoxuan said he felt safe venturing out into the waves thanks to routine surveillance.

'It's always part of the risk of going out in the water. They have drones and everything now to improve safety, so it's better than nothing,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mu6tm_0arkBnDy00
Up to five sharks were sighted by a chopper early Friday morning within metres of surfers prompting lifeguards to sound the alarm

The sighting comes after a spate of recent sharks attacks on Sydney's coastlines.

Mark Sanguinetti, 59, from Sydney's Northern Beaches, was fatally mauled by a 4.5m great white shark off Tuncurry Beach near Forster on the mid-north coast in early May.

Another young surfer was attacked by a shark while catching waves at Crescent Head Beach on the mid-north coast in early July.

Comments / 5

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

207K+
Followers
78K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Stalking#Surfer#Abc#Joshbavas#Bondi Surf Club#French Vietnamese#The Daily Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Surfing
Place
Sydney
News Break
Pets
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Haunting final post shared by an experienced diver before he vanished during a spearfishing expedition with friends

An experienced free diver shared a video of the sun rising over the ocean just hours before he vanished while spearfishing with friends off the coast of Queensland. Norwegian man Didrik Hurum had been in the water with friends near popular diving site Flat Rock, 6km off North Stradbroke Island, when he suddenly vanished at around 11.15am on Wednesday.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Young surfer is mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot - with officials shutting the beach as the predator lurks nearby

A young man who was mauled by a three-metre great white shark at a popular swimming spot has been identified as a passionate surfer. Joe Hoffman, aged in his 20s, was surfing at a beach off Crescent Head, on the New South Wales mid-north coast, at about 4.25pm on Monday when shark sunk its teeth into his bicep and tore a chunk out of his board.
Strathmere, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Video Shows Shark On the Prowl Off Strathmere, NJ

I laugh (out loud) every time I see one of the stories about a shark that was "track right off the Jersey Shore." You can find out all about shark tagging and where the tagged sharks are "spotted" on the OCEARCH Shark Tracker website. Those sharks aren't really spotted - not with someone's eyes any way. It's more of an "electronic radar tracking."
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

VIDEO: Moment in which a white shark devours a neglected bird that competed with the shark for a snack

A tourist recorded the moment in which a white shark swallowed a bird in the waters of the city of Port Lincoln, in South Australia. A group of 30 tourists arrived earlier this month for a shark cage diving expedition, informs Daily Mail. To attract predators, a tuna tail was thrown into the water, but it was not a shark, but a petrel that started to follow it first. Immersed in the hunt, the bird did not notice the lurking shark, which eventually devoured it.
Animalspicturecorrect.com

Interesting Photo of the Day: Majestic White Lion

Lions are known as “the King of the Jungle” for a reason. Between their bodies, strength and behavior—everything about them is majestic. But even these majestic beasts have to surrender to the whims of their biology. White lions are the result of an extremely rare color mutation specific to South African lions. Regarded to be divine species by some African tribes, white lions are peculiarly astounding. Consider the following image taken by photographer Harry Vincent in South Africa:
Posted by
Mark Star

Sharks Are Everywhere -- Keep Your Children Away From the Water in North Carolina (Watch the Video)

You must ensure your safety and protection this summer. As we hit the beach, we want a lot of fun and our kids like to spend more and more time in the water. Be careful; shark attacks have become common in North Carolina. Most sharks are found in North Carolina’s estuaries and sounds are transient. They are capable of making quick trips into the estuaries to feed or migrate through. Some of them use the sounds as nursery habitat, and their little ones stay for months.
Eastham, MAwhdh.com

Dead shark found on beach on Cape Cod

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A dead shark was found washed up on a beach on Cape Cod on Thursday, officials said. Officials to a report of a shark stranding on First Encounter Beach in Eastham found a deceased porbeagle shark, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Scientists from the...
Accidents850wftl.com

Video: Shark jumps out of water; bites parasailer

Officials in Aqaba, Jordon are reporting that a parasailer was injured after a shark leaped out of the water and latched on to the sailor’s foot. The incident took place last Friday in the Gulf of Aqaba. Video shows two people in a parasail, hovering just above the sea’s surface...
AnimalsNewsweek

A Billion Seashore Animals Cooked Alive During Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

More than a billion ocean animals living along the pacific coast may have been killed during the recent unprecedented heat wave in the Northwest. Chris Harley, a marine biologist from the University of British Columbia, told CBC on Monday that he was "stunned" by the putrid stench of death and the sight of tens of thousands of dead clams, snails, mussels and sea stars at a Vancouver beach in late June. Harley said that more than 1 billion aquatic creatures may have perished along the coast of the Salish Sea alone, an area that includes sections of western British Columbia and Washington state.
California StatePosted by
Jano le Roux

California man wrestles great white shark to cut it loose from plastic net in tense video

Some individuals are just more courageous than the rest of us. A great white shark was swimming in circles around a fishing boat off the coast of Southern California close to Los Angeles when it became stuck in finishing lines. Sean Bailey’s father steered the boat as he carefully removed the wires that were making the shark immobile. “I think the shark’s going to be alright,” said Bailey, who urged other people to be careful of how they use and dispose of their fishing line.

Comments / 5

Community Policy