Dishonesty Reigns: Mayor Khan and Councilmembers Kim, Kuo & Carroll Want the Veterans Cemetery Relocated from Irvine to a Site Alongside the 91 Freeway
In the days leading up to the Fourth of July — a time when we come together as Americans to honor our revolutionary history and our military — Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, along with Councilmembers Tammy Kim, Anthony Kuo and Mike Carroll, were scheming to defeat the long-promised Veterans Memorial Park & Cemetery on the former El Toro Marine Corps Air Station here in Irvine.irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Comments / 1