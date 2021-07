By hook or by crook, the Milwaukee Bucks have evened up the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns at 2 games a piece. It took an all-time victory in Game 4 that saw the Bucks outlast the Suns 109-103 for Milwaukee to do so, but they have erased their 2-0 deficit now as the series heads back to Phoenix for Game 5. They been able to do in part by keeping Suns superstar guard Chris Paul increasingly in check over the course of this series.