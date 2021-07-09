Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Gunman accused of ambush killing of Terre Haute officer charged with murder

By Law Officer
lawofficer.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The gunman who fatally “ambushed” an Indiana police officer on Wednesday will be charged with murder, according to a DOJ press release. Federal prosecutors said Shane Meehan pulled up to the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency building and threw a Molotov cocktail about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday. When Terre Haute Det. Greg Ferency walked out, Meehan shot him. Ferency returned fire during the attack, but was taken to a hospital where he later died.

