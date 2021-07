Later this month, the Tokyo Olympics will begin. Maybe. First, the entire event was postponed. Then it was back on. Next, in defiance of the Japanese government’s own medical advisors, the organizers stated that venues would be open at 50% capacity, to a maximum of 10,000 for any single event. This opportunity would be for Japanese citizens only. No foreigners allowed. Then yesterday, the 8th of July, 2021, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced they were again, not allowing any fans, of any nation, to attend events. The television audience will be the primary witnesses to the drama of the 2020 Tokyo Olmpics.