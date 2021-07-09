Health Economics And Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Avalon Health Economics, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Medlior Health Outcomes Research Ltd

Distinguished Medical Researcher Leads Cardiovascular Bio Digital Twin Initiative and Strategy for MEI Lab Research Agenda. NTT Research, Inc, a division of NTT , announced that it has named Joe Alexander, M.D., Ph.D., as Director of the Medical & Health Informatics (MEI) Lab. Dr. Alexander has served as Distinguished Scientist in the MEI Lab since February 2020. He succeeds Dr. Hitonobu Tomoike, who assumes the position of Research Professor at the NTT Basic Research Lab in Japan. In his new position, Dr. Tomoike will continue advising NTT’s overall medical research activities. Dr. Alexander, who assumed his additional role on June 1, 2021, joined NTT Research with an academic and pharmaceutical industry background to lead the MEI Lab’s bio digital twin initiative, which is focused initially on the cardiovascular (CV) system. He will continue to direct the CV bio digital twin group while harmonizing other MEI Lab projects within an overarching strategy that aligns with NTT Research and the broader NTT Group.