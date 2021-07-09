Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilford, NH

Marilyn Manson Surrenders to Police for Assault Arrest Warrant

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Marilyn Manson was arrested by California police after surrendering for an outstanding New Hampshire warrant. Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee of the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire confirmed that Manson, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself in to police in Los Angeles on July 2 on a warrant for "acts alleged to have occurred on August 19, 2019, while performing a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH."

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilford, NH
Gilford, NH
Entertainment
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
Gilford, NH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arrest Warrant#U S World#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Fugitive Wanted for Murder of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams Arrested by FBI: Prosecutors

A man wanted for months in connection with the fatal April shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams has been arrested by the FBI, federal prosecutors disclosed Tuesday. Devontay Anderson has been wanted since late April when he was charged with first-degree murder in Cook County Circuit Court, records show. Last month, the FBI announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy