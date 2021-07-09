Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Oxfam: 11 people die of hunger each minute around the globe

By NOHA ELHENNAWY
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnFXO_0ark8CgX00

CAIRO — (AP) — The anti-poverty organization Oxfam says 11 people die of hunger each minute and that the number facing famine-like conditions around the globe has increased six times over the last year.

In a report titled “The Hunger Virus Multiplies," Oxfam said Thursday that the death toll from famine outpaces that of COVID-19, which kills around seven people per minute.

“The statistics are staggering, but we must remember that these figures are made up of individual people facing unimaginable suffering. Even one person is too many,” said Oxfam America’s President and CEO Abby Maxman.

The humanitarian group also said that 155 million people around the world now live at crisis levels of food insecurity or worse — some 20 million more than last year. Around two-thirds of them face hunger because their country is in military conflict.

“Today, unrelenting conflict on top of the COVID-19 economic fallout, and a worsening climate crisis, has pushed more than 520,000 people to the brink of starvation,” added Maxman. “Instead of battling the pandemic, warring parties fought each other, too often landing the last blow to millions already battered by weather disasters and economic shocks.”

Despite the pandemic, Oxfam said that global military spending increased by $51 billion during the pandemic — an amount that exceeds by at least six times what the U.N. needs to stop hunger.

The report listed a number of countries as “the worst hunger hot spots” including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen — all embroiled in conflict.

“Starvation continues to be used as a weapon of war, depriving civilians of food and water and impeding humanitarian relief. People can’t live safely or find food when their markets are being bombed and crops and livestock are destroyed,” said Maxman.

The organization urged governments to stop conflicts from continuing to spawn “catastrophic hunger” and to ensure that relief agencies could operate in conflict zones and reach those in need. It also called on donor countries to "immediately and fully” fund the U.N.’s efforts to alleviate hunger.

Meanwhile, global warming and the economic repercussions of the pandemic have caused a 40% increase in global food prices, the highest in over a decade. This surge has contributed significantly to pushing tens of millions more people into hunger, said the report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger#Oxfam America#Food Insecurity#Ap#U N#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Syria
News Break
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United Nations
Related
Public HealthUN News Centre

Conflict, climate change, COVID, forces more people into hunger

Global hunger levels have skyrocketed because of conflict, climate change and the economic impact of COVID-19; and one in five children around the world is stunted, UN agencies warned on Monday. New data that represents the first comprehensive global assessment of food insecurity carried out since the coronavirus pandemic began,...
Food & DrinksNorwalk Hour

World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jessica Eise, The University of Texas at San Antonio. Nearly 10% of everyone on Earth – an estimated 768 million of us – were undernourished in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies, job markets and supply chains and inflated food prices. According to the latest edition of an annual food security report from the United Nations, the total sharply increased by an additional 118 million people from 2019, when 8.4% of the world’s population was undernourished.
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million around globe

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.
United NationsFox5 KVVU

UN appeals for $850 million to help war-torn Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief in Afghanistan appealed for $850 million Thursday to help the war-torn country cope with the impact of the Taliban offensive, protracted malnutrition for a third of the country, a severe drought, and the return of 627,000 Afghans this year, most of them deported from neighboring Iran.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Climate Crisis Exacerbating World Hunger, Report Shows

From melting ice caps and rising sea levels to record temperatures and extreme drought, climate change manifests in myriad ways and in myriad places. But it doesn’t just show up in the environment and in the weather. It also shows up at the dinner table, according to global charity Oxfam International, which this month published an ominous report on the state of world hunger, which it says is growing in part thanks to the climate crisis.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

People protest around the Capital City for Cuba

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Dozens of protesters marched through the Capital City on Sunday to protest for Cuba. Similar protest have been happening all across the country after Cuba has been experiencing shortages of food and medicine. This follows a large protest in Havana with people demanding quicker vaccinations and calls...
Public HealthPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Pandemic puts Brazil back on the world hunger map

Not long ago hailed for its exemplary efforts to reduce hunger, Brazil is seeing a marked deterioration in its food security indicators as the economic fallout of COVID-19 deepens and a growing number of people struggle to afford a nutritional diet amid government aid cuts. Considered an upper middle income...
Advocacycommunitynewscorp.com

Covid worsens poverty in Spain

For many Spaniards, everything now depends on the summer. When foreign tourists come back, there is work again. But the number of new contaminations is growing faster than the number of holidaymakers: this weekend, there were more than 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Only if the economy, which is heavily dependent on tourism, recovers quickly, can the poverty that has spread with the pandemic also decline.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change is really Apocalypse Now

“When I consider that the nobler animals have been exterminated here, the cougar, panther, lynx, wolverine, wolf, bear, moose, deer, the beaver, the turkey, etc, etc- I cannot but feel as if I lived in a tunnel and, as it were, emasculated country.”. —HD Thoreau. Some say there was a...
WorldPosted by
NBC Chicago

world hunger

A United Nations report says last year saw a “dramatic worsening” of world hunger, much of that likely linked to the pandemic.
PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Norwegian cruises sues Florida over virus law

MIAMI — Norwegian Cruise Line is challenging a new Florida law that prevents cruise companies from requiring passengers to show proof of vaccination against the COVID-19 virus. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Miami federal court, contends that the law jeopardizes safe operation of cruise vessels by increasing risk of contracting...
RelationshipsPosted by
WOKV

Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years

BANGKOK — (AP) — After 24 years of heartache and searching, a Chinese couple were reunited with their son who was abducted as a toddler outside their front gate. Guo Gangtang and his wife, Zhang Wenge, hugged their 26-year-old son with tears in their eyes Sunday at a reunion organized by police in their hometown of Liaocheng in the eastern province of Shandong, according to a video recording released by police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy