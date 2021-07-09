Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Majority of Californians still believe the state is ‘Golden’

By Inga Kiderra, Elisa Smith, UC San Diego
universityofcalifornia.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fall of 2020, as Elon Musk threatened to take Tesla to Texas, a popular narrative took hold and continues to this day: According to the story, the Golden State has grown tarnished. Masses of Californians are fed up and fleeing the state. That California’s population growth had slowed, causing it to lose a congressional seat for the first time in history, propelled the tale along. But a survey conducted by UC San Diego political scientists in the spring of 2021 contradicts this story.

www.universityofcalifornia.edu

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Dream#Google Trends#Uc San Diego#Google Search#Californians#The Uc San Diego#Uc Berkeley#Spanish#Latinos#African Americans#Asian Americans#Republicans#Cornell University#Stanford University#The U S Census#The Franchise Tax Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
News Break
UCLA
Related
Van Horn, TXPosted by
Reuters

'Road to space': billionaire Bezos has successful suborbital jaunt

VAN HORN, Texas, July 20 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, soared about 66.5 miles (107 km) above the Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle on Tuesday and returned safely to Earth, a historic suborbital flight that helps to inaugurate a new era of private commercial space tourism.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSCNN

The first Capitol riot felony sentence was exactly the right call

(CNN) — On July 19, Paul A. Hodgkins, the first insurrectionist convicted of a felony to be sentenced for his crime of storming the Capitol on January 6, received an eight-month sentence to federal prison. Federal district court Judge Randolph Moss, former Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice, sent a pitch perfect sentencing message in two important ways.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer urges GOP to advance infrastructure debate

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday urged Republicans to support moving forward on a bipartisan infrastructure deal as GOP senators appear poised to block the start of debate. The Senate will vote Wednesday on advancing a shell bill, paving the way for debate on the bipartisan framework. With...

Comments / 3

Community Policy