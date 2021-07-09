Danville mentoring group sends 40 high school students on a college tour in 3 states
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - One milestone in life is going to college - something more than half of Americans see as a priority. The Ubuntu Mentoring Program showcased students their options with a trip to Tennessee, Indiana and Georgia. From June 28 to July 3, 40 high school students toured five colleges and Historically Black College and Universities. David Groves, the executive director of the Laura Lee Fellowship House, said he was tired of complaining about his home city and wanted to make a difference.www.wandtv.com
