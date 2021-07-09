County DMV offices extending hours, services to address renewal backlog
HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds residents and motorists that the emergency extension relating to COVID-19 for driver’s licenses, non-CDL permits, and state IDs which expired on or after March 16, 2020 will end August 6, 2021. County DMVs are currently accepting appointments and/or walk-ins, and in some cases are offering extended hours to meet demand and help address the backlog of renewals.www.kitv.com
