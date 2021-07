As new EVs go, the Chevy Bolt is a steal. Meanwhile, Tesla continues to raises the price on its best-selling models. The Model Y is indisputably the hottest electric car in the U.S., with Tesla posting record sales in the second quarter for the Model 3 and Model Y combined. The Bolt also showed strong U.S. sales in the second quarter after ranking as the third best-selling EV in the first quarter behind the Model Y and Model 3.