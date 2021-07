Travel has been in flux for over a year, with many people eagerly awaiting what has been called the return of travel. Of course, this long-anticipated return was never going to happen overnight. Certain countries are dropping restrictions and reopening, while others are ensuring travel is more sustainable when it picks back up. Others still are trying to contain COVID-19 by keeping their borders closed. In short: travel might have returned in earnest, but it doesn’t look anything like it did in 2019.