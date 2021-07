The world’s best airlines have been revealed – and Qatar Airways has snagged the top spot.The Gulf carrier was named 2021 airline of the year in AirlineRatings.com’s annual Airline Excellence Awards thanks to its cabin innovation, service, and the way it continued to operate during the pandemic.The pandemic has continued to wreak havoc on the aviation industry, with many carriers heavily affected by travel restrictions. Analysis by industry body Iata shows that by the start of 2022, almost five million aviation jobs could be lost.Following Qatar Airways in the industry awards was Air New Zealand (2), Singapore Airlines (3), Qantas...