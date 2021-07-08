Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hot Artist Alert: Nana Lourdes’ infectious pop-bops are one debut EP away from taking over the world

grimygoods.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t be long before the infectious pop-creations of artist Nana Lourdes are dominating airwaves and streaming services all over the world. The moniker of Adriana Caldas de Barros, an only child from the north of Portugal who developed an obsession over the music-making process, Nana Lourdes taught herself how to write, produce, record, and mix all from her parents’ living-room and her late great-grandma’s bedroom. Her songs — influenced heavily by music from the early 00’s like Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani — reveal a penchant for creating kinetically catchy earworms with beats to lose yourself in and lyrics to sing along to.

www.grimygoods.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bop#Lose Yourself#Distillation#Bkgw#Wdwg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
Country
Portugal
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Theater & Danceedmsauce.com

Chico Rose & Lost Boy Bring New Summer Bop “Pop Off”

Dutch DJ/producer Chico Rose has seen an incredible rise to fame these last years. Often teaming up with mentor Afrojack, with whom he reached a climax in 2019 when the guys released ‘Sad', a hit record that by now counts over 81 million Spotify streams and over 6,8 million views on YouTube, he’s followed up on this with multiple hit records.
Musicearmilk.com

Dublin artist KK Lewis traces a journey of self-discovery on debut EP Dreaming

Dublin musician KK Lewis weaves a world of soulful indie-pop on debut EP Dreaming, filled with intimate lyricism and carefully crafted soundscapes that pulls people in with its gentle comfort and warmth.The five-track EP which was rightly described by the rising star as “a skeleton of KK Lewis,” sees the Irish singer open up her heart to glimpses of the stories that have propelled her life forward and others that have held her back.
Theater & DancePosted by
Forbes

BTS Make History As The First Musicians To Score Several Hot 100 No. 1 Debuts In More Than One Year

Only a handful of the most successful musicians have debuted a song at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular tracks in the U.S., and even fewer have managed to do so more than once. That group slims down even further when looking solely at those who have seen at least two cuts open in first place on the most competitive tally in the largest music market in the world in the same year.
Musictheaureview.com

Flies In My Room: Aodhan takes us behind the songs on his debut EP

Seventeen-year-old Dharawal singer-songwriter Aodhan has capped off an impressive couple of years, releasing his debut EP Flies In My Room on Friday. His early singles caught the attention of Communion Publishing in the UK, earning him a place on their roster; whilst here in Australia he’s been racking up the plays on Triple J, not to mention winning the Unearthed High Indigenous initiative, and placing as a finalist for Unearthed High with single “Twelve Again”.
Musicgrimygoods.com

The Bots to end seven-year hiatus with new album “2 Seater” — share new song “Girl Problems”

With plans to end their hiatus with the release of their first album in seven years, L.A. indie rockers The Bots have shared the second single from 2 Seater with “Girl Problems.” A rollicking, pop-hook-filled track that’s held aloft by frontman Mikaiah Lei’s affecting wails about the strife and anxiousness that is part of being a young woman — informed as the anthemic lyricism is by the stories Mikaiah heard from girls he’d known growing up.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Why Are Independent Artists and Labels Turning Away From Vinyl?

Forgive the sound of a broken record: Vinyl’s comeback is still going strong. Streaming may be today’s dominant music format, but revenues from vinyl albums are on track to top a staggering $1 billion in 2021, up from $626 million last year. Even as vinyl sales scale new heights, though, the type of smaller labels and artists who once helped kickstart the comeback a decade ago are starting to bow out.
NFLPopculture

Miley Cyrus Changes 'Party in the USA' Lyrics in Support of Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus showed her support for Britney Spears this weekend during a Fourth of July performance at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, shouting out the #FreeBritney movement while singing her hit "Party in the U.S.A." She sang, "That's when the taxi man turned on the radio. He turned to me and said, 'Free Britney!'" Cyrus chanted into the microphone, starting up a rallying cry from the crowd of concertgoers. "We love JAY-Z, but we got to free this b—! It's stressing me the f— out!"
Musicgrimygoods.com

Naughty Beach Vibes Are All Over “Eternity” By Adeline Featuring Joshua J

If you thought Adeline’s 2020 was huge, well, have you checked in with her at all this year? Grimy Goods has covered her recent singles, which have all painted the French-Caribbean singer/bassist/producer in the most brilliant light. Her new track is worthy of a beach excursion that never ends; one could argue the music video portrays just that. Watch the video for “Eternity” featuring Joshua J below, co-directed by Sheena Sood and Adeline herself.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?

Comments / 0

Community Policy