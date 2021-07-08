Hot Artist Alert: Nana Lourdes’ infectious pop-bops are one debut EP away from taking over the world
It won’t be long before the infectious pop-creations of artist Nana Lourdes are dominating airwaves and streaming services all over the world. The moniker of Adriana Caldas de Barros, an only child from the north of Portugal who developed an obsession over the music-making process, Nana Lourdes taught herself how to write, produce, record, and mix all from her parents’ living-room and her late great-grandma’s bedroom. Her songs — influenced heavily by music from the early 00’s like Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani — reveal a penchant for creating kinetically catchy earworms with beats to lose yourself in and lyrics to sing along to.www.grimygoods.com
