Tax abatement for residential construction and improvements could be expanded from the old core of Carroll to the full city under a plan City Council members are considering. The City Council on Monday night is expected to set a Sept. 13 public hearing on what is called the urban revitalization plan. The 2019 measure allows residential property owners to seek five years of tax abatement on up to $75,000 in new construction or improvements to a single unit of property — meaning $75,000 on a house and $300,000 on a four-plex apartment building. Any work must add at least 10 percent to the assessed value of property to be eligible.