Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Riders in Cross Country Chase favor older machines

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4tSy_0ark47DJ00

Getting a 1955 Harley Davidson uphill on a hot, humid day this week tested Colorado motorcyclist Abby Spaedt.

"I don't know what hill it was, but we were going up this big hill and we were going up and up and up and I didn't make it to the top, and that's when my belt got stuck," she said. "We were almost to the top and that's when my belt stripped, and I started rolling backwards. I got it stopped, it just coasted to the bottom."

Such things can happen with older motorcycles, which Spaedt and dozens of others are racing this week during the Cross Country Chase, "Secrets of the Ozarks." The cross-country challenge, which began Tuesday, involves motorcycles manufactured from 1930 to 1960. The route loops through the Ozark and Ouachita mountains of Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Spaedt and the other riders arrived in Muskogee Thursday evening, ending the third day of their challenge.

Thursday's day's route included Magazine Mountain, the highest point in Arkansas at an elevation of 2,753 feet.

"That's a pretty tough climb for some of these old motorcycles," said Jason Sims, operations director for Cross Country Chase. "I ride a 1942 Harley. These things only have anywhere from 2 horsepower to maybe 10 0r 12 horsepower, compared to a modern motorcycle, which has 80 to 90."

Spaedt said Magazine Mountain was not the peak that gave her all those problems.

"It was fine and I loved it," she said.

Randy Grasso of Fremont, New Hampshire, said getting up and down the mountain was not the biggest challenge he faced on a 1939 Harley-Davidson EL Motorcycle. He said the hard part was finding the midday checkpoint on top of the mountain.

Grasso said he likes older motorcycles because they have "soul," which modern cycles don't have. He said older cycles are unique, like older cars are.

Spaedt said older motorcycles pose a different challenge than newer ones.

"With a new motorcycle, you just get on the bike and touch a button and go," Spaedt said. "With this, there's so much more technique. I know that I have to do this with the throttle and I've got to do that. There's a whole process just to get the bike started."

Cross Country Chase media spokeswoman Marjorie Kleiman said about 80 riders registered for the race, a 1,340-mile loop from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, through the Ozarks and back.

"I think we lost a few due to bike problems and things like that," she said. "So there may be a few that have not finished."

She said they spent the first night in Branson, Missouri, the next night in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and the third night in Muskogee. A fourth and final night was not disclosed before returning to Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

At the start of each day's route, riders did not know where they would spend the night, Kleiman said.

"The name of this event is Secrets of the Ozarks. One of the secrets is that the riders do not know there they're ending up," she said.

Riders learn their route turn-by-turn in with an old-style roll map attached to their handlebars, Kleiman said. The maps show a diagram of each turn and how many miles and tenth-miles it takes to get there.

Spaedt said the roll map was not that hard.

"They're great directions," she said. "It's not hard for them to find the way."

Comments / 0

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
74
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
State
Colorado State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Muskogee, OK
Cars
Muskogee, OK
Sports
City
Muskogee, OK
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Riders#The Cross Country Chase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy