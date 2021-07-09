Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Dodges Stunt Drivers, and Stalkers, Too, in 'NDA'

By Chris Willman
GreenwichTime
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was pretty crazy. It’s real, too,” Billie Eilish told Zane Lowe of her self-directed video for “NDA,” released Thursday night. “Real” meaning: No, that’s not a green screen behind the singer as she walks down the dotted center line on a nighttime roadway like some lost refugee from David Lynch’s “Lost Highway,” courting disaster from what a press release describes as 25 “extremely rehearsed” stunt drivers.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
David Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nda#Nda#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish's Mom and Team Were 'Losing Their Minds' on 'NDA' Video Set: Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Billie Eilish had her mom and team worried sick on the set of her terrifying new "NDA" music video. On Friday (July 9), the 19-year-old daredevil released her dark new single with an accompanying self-directed visual in which 25 professional stunt drivers skillfully weave around her on a pitch-black road in the dead of night. The experience left Eilish's mother and professional crew terrified, as evidenced by some behind-the-scenes footage the singer shared on Instagram.
MusicThe FADER

Billie Eilish shares “NDA” video

Billie Eilish has shared a video for new song "NDA." the visual, which can be seen above, was directed by Eilish and features 25 professional stunt drivers speeding around her as she sings. "NDA" is taken from Eilish's forthcoming album, Happier Than Ever. This year Eilish has released the singles...
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Billie Eilish 'ashamed' of past actions

Billie Eilish is “ashamed” of her past actions. The 19-year-old singer was recently embroiled in controversy after a clip from her early teens showed her listening to Tyler the Creator's 2011 hit 'Fish' and mouthing a racist slur, as well as using a “gibberish” accent and she admitted she’s “incredibly embarrassed” about her previous behaviour, though she insisted she’s no different to anyone else when it comes to regretting the past.
Mental Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Billie Eilish reveals how therapy helps her songwriting

'NDA' hitmaker Billie Eilish reveals how therapy has helped her songwriting process. Billie Eilish has revealed how therapy helps her creative process. The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker sees a therapist "once a week", and she has encouraged everyone to do the same as she discussed the benefits of opening up to someone.
Music1063radiolafayette.com

New Billie Eilish Music On The Way!

Billie Eilish announced on her official Twitter account that her new song “NDA” and the accompanying music video will debut this Friday, July 9th. Fans of the ‘Bad Guy’ singer won’t have to wait long to hear her new album because “Happier Than Ever” will be released on July 30th.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Billie Eilish teases her second studio album will be 'unexpected'

Billie Eilish has opened up about the creative process behind her second album and how much she enjoyed trying new things. Billie Eilish says it was "fun" stepping out of her "comfort zone" on her latest single, 'NDA'. The Grammy-winner released the track from her eagerly-awaited second studio album 'Happier...
Musicthebrag.com

Billie Eilish releases new single ‘NDA’ ahead of ‘Happier Than Ever’

The sophomore album from Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever, is just a few weeks away now, scheduled for release on July 30th (via Darkroom/Interscope Records). In preparation, she’s dropped yet another single from it, ‘NDA’, complete with a music video directed by the star herself, as per SPIN. Against a...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish Gets Real About Fame With "NDA"

Billie Eilish's latest drop "NDA" is the fifth single from her upcoming second studio album Happier Than Ever. Eilish's found fame thanks to her trademark soft, yet high quality vocals paired with her own unique brand of alternative production. No matter how talented a performer is, a life of fame is not an easy one. Judging by the lyrics, Eilish has some stuff on her mind regarding the subject.
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

25 cars and a stalker named Satan: Billie Eilish goes dark in self-directed new video

Engulfed in clouds of smoke as dozens of cars race past her, Billie Eilish puts a literal spin on life in the fast lane for her new “NDA” music video. The song is the fifth single released ahead of the pop musician’s sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” coming July 30. Before the “NDA” video premiered Thursday night, Eilish posted to Instagram, "...i can’t wait for this one. one of my favorite videos i’ve directed.”
Musiczapgossip.com

Billie Eilish hits back at critics

Billie Eilish has hit back at critics claiming she’s in her “flop era”. The ‘Therefore I Am’ singer – who will release her second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, on 30 July – told people to “eat [her] dust” after receiving a string of abusive comments suggesting her singles from the upcoming record aren’t as strong as the material on her hugely successful debut LP, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.
CelebritiesComplex

Billie Eilish Releases Self-Directed Video for New Track “NDA”

Billie Eilish has provided another taste of her much-anticipated sophomore album. Just weeks before the project’s release, the Grammy-winning singer came through with her “NDA” record and its official video. The song marks the fifth single off Happier Than Ever, the follow-up to Eilish’s 2019 debut studio album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish & Finneas Stun With Beautiful 'Your Power' Live Performance: Watch

Billie Eilish joined forces with her brother Finneas for a breathtaking live performance of her recent song "Your Power." On Sunday (July 18), the 19-year-old superstar singer shared the official live performance video of the powerful folk-tinged single, which appears on her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever. In the...
MusicNME

Watch Billie Eilish perform a striking live version of ‘NDA’ in-studio

Billie Eilish has shared a live performance of her latest single, ‘NDA’, recorded live in-studio with her brother Finneas (playing synth) and drummer Andrew Marshall. The new version largely follows the same path as the studio mix Eilish debuted last week. The soundscape is built around a deep, driving sub-bass lead, thumping beats and an eerie, understated synth melody emblematic of the alt-pop style she and Finneas established on her 2019 debut, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.
MusicNYLON

Billie Eilish Wants To Quit Fame On New Song "NDA"

Billie Eilish’s newest single from her greatly anticipated album Happier Than Ever has arrived, and on it she’s contemplating the darker sides of fame as she sings about stalkers, keeping secrets, and relationships. Titled “NDA,” the moody pop song arrived on Friday at midnight with a music video directed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy