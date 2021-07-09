Billie Eilish Dodges Stunt Drivers, and Stalkers, Too, in 'NDA'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.