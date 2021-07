You will need 8.5GB of free space to install XCOM 2 Collection and everything within the game. Feral Interactive recommends having 17GB free to avoid any installation issues. If you’d like to play it on Android, you can buy the XCOM 2 Collection on Google Play for Android here. It is priced the same as the iOS version at £23.99 / $24.99 / €27,99. Check out the game on PC via Steam here. The XCOM 2 Collection iOS website here has more screenshots of the conversion. Make sure to head over to our forum thread for more discussion and impressions around XCOM 2 Collection on mobile. Have you played the XCOM 2 Collection on iOS or any other platform yet?