Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Trailer Shown at State of Play

I have a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Wii in my possession, and to this day I don’t know how I acquired it. I never purchased it, no one gave it to me, and my former roommates never even owned a Wii. Yet there it is, nestled in a drawer amongst a group of other games I remember buying. I’ve only opened the case twice: once to confirm that there was a disc there eight years ago, and the second time about five minutes before I started writing this review to ensure that it hadn’t magically disappeared in the time since.