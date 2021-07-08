Cancel
Death Stranding: Director’s Cut Trailer Shown at State of Play

By Steven Green
Cover picture for the articleAt the State of Play event from PlayStation, the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding got a new trailer and details on what new features will be added into the game. State of Play’s newest event dropped today showing off several new games and announcements, but one of the biggest pieces shown was a new trailer and info drop on the upcoming Death Stranding: Director’s Cut coming to PlayStation 5 on September 24th, 2021.

Hideo Kojima
#Death Stranding
