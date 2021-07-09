Cancel
El Paso, TX

StormTrack Weather: Triple digit heat returns this weekend along with storm chances by Sunday

By Iris Lopez
KVIA
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso, Texas-- Overall a nice night expected across the Borderland this evening. Dry conditions with overnight lows reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. Mostly dry conditions will remain in the forecast until Saturday. The possibility of triple digit heat returns Saturday with an expected high of 100 expected. However, afternoon highs will drop to the lower 90s by Sunday as storm chances return to the forecast.

