Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Plymouth The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cherokee County in northwestern Iowa Eastern Plymouth County in northwestern Iowa * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1229 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Le Mars, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Remsen around 1240 AM CDT. Cleghorn around 1255 AM CDT. Quimby around 100 AM CDT. Cherokee around 105 AM CDT. Aurelia around 115 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Brunsville, Oyens and Meriden. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH