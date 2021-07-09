WILLIAM R. ANDERSON
William ‘Bill’ R. Anderson, age 77, of Alpena, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at home. On Sept. 5, 1943, William was born to the late Russell Anderson and Lillian (Stafford) Rucinski in Alpena, Michigan. He served in the US Army, upon returning from the service he worked for a Home Day Care Center. Bill enjoyed spending his time at family gatherings, barbecues, playing cards and board games, taking walks, reading, and expressing his Catholic Faith in the Lord.www.thealpenanews.com
