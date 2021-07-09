Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpena, MI

WILLIAM R. ANDERSON

By Editorials and columns
Alpena News
 10 days ago

William ‘Bill’ R. Anderson, age 77, of Alpena, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at home. On Sept. 5, 1943, William was born to the late Russell Anderson and Lillian (Stafford) Rucinski in Alpena, Michigan. He served in the US Army, upon returning from the service he worked for a Home Day Care Center. Bill enjoyed spending his time at family gatherings, barbecues, playing cards and board games, taking walks, reading, and expressing his Catholic Faith in the Lord.

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Hudson, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Alpena, MI
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Army#A Home Day Care Center#Catholic Faith#The Funeral Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy