Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nordic Film Industry Weathers the Storm

By Lise Pedersen
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year after the first lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nordic film industry is showing its remarkable resilience and ability to adapt. Only 2% of film projects were cancelled due to the pandemic, according to a report commissioned by the Nordisk Film & TV Fond — whose partners include national film institutes in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland — and the demand for popular Nordic drama series is higher than ever.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordics#Nordic Countries#Film Industry#Un#Danish Film Institute#Swedish#Sf Studios#Svt#Mediavision#Nordic Svod#Nent Group#Viaplay Streaming#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesScreendaily

Tokyo film festival partners with Amazon on new talent award

The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) is partnering with Amazon Prime Video to launch the Amazon Prime Video Take One Award, which aims to discover talented new local directors through an open call for short film submissions at this year’s TIFF. The award will be open to filmmakers living in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

ITV Studios Becomes Latest Distributor to Withdraw From Mipcom TV Market in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

ITV Studios is the latest super-indie to bow out from October’s Mipcom market in Cannes — traditionally the largest annual confab for the global TV industry. The production-distribution giant joins the likes of “Peaky Blinders” distributor Banijay, whom Variety revealed was skipping the market back in June, and content powerhouse BBC Studios, which also pulled the plug on its February Showcase event. Sources tell Variety that “Got Talent” super-indie Fremantle will also have a reduced presence at Mipcom, which is set to run from Oct. 11-14. An ITV Studios spokesperson said: “Our long-term partnership with Reed Midem is important to us, but the...
MoviesScreendaily

Bifan forum debates post-Covid future for Korean film industry

In South Korea, the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan) held a half-day forum (July 9) to discuss how the local film industry should move forward in the post-coronavirus era. Festival director Shin Chul opened the forum with the question of how to define cinema these days: “With the...
WorldPosted by
AFP

Hollywood flurry lifts Greek film industry hopes

A burly man in a buzz-cut crosses a busy street, nearly running into a passing cab. The man is Spanish actor Antonio Banderas and standing in for the Magic City is Greece’s northern metropolis Thessaloniki where Millennium Media, producers of "The Expendables" series, are shooting their latest action flick.
Moviescineuropa.org

The New Dawn film fund beckons new voices into the film industry

New Dawn, a new international fund for groups of filmmakers that have traditionally found it hard to get financing for their projects, has been announced at the Cannes Film Festival. The presentation was made by Anna Serner, CEO of the Swedish Film Institute, and Bero Beyer, CEO of the Netherlands Film Fund, which are behind the new initiative aiming to provide production funding and robust networks to new voices in the film industry and to filmmakers who have previously found it hard to secure funding from national film institutes after falling victim to one of the grounds of discrimination. Therefore, these individuals will now be given new and exciting opportunities.
Public HealthPosted by
TheWrap

‘The Year of the Everlasting Storm’ Film Review: Bold Anthology Examines Life in the Pandemic

In a way, Mark Cousins’ “The Story of Film: A New Generation” was the ideal film to be the first screening at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, because the documentary surveyed the most groundbreaking cinema of the 21st century and looked ahead to celebrate the return of moviegoers to theaters as the pandemic receded. But “The Year of the Everlasting Storm,” which premiered on Wednesday in Cannes, may be a perfect bookend to come as the festival nears its conclusion.
MoviesSFGate

Louis Theroux Partners With Edinburgh TV Festival on Talent Search Initiative - Global Bulletin

The TV Foundation, an umbrella charity of the Edinburgh TV Festival supported by YouTube and Screen Scotland, is partnering with Louis Theroux on Looking for Louis, a new talent search venture to seek out the next generation of investigative documentary filmmakers. The search is being executed at Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions in partnership with The TV Foundation and Amazon Prime Video and supported by The TriForce Creative Network. Those looking to apply will be required to submit a one-page pitch for a two-minute micro-doc, with a shortlist of 10 selected to make their film, shot on a mobile phone. Six finalists will then be selected to attend and screen their work at Edinburgh, where Theroux and his production company partners Nancy Strang and Arron Fellows will announce the winning film.
SoccerGreenwichTime

Cannes Showcases a Resurgent Italian Film Industry

The Italian film industry, which did not pause during the pandemic, is clearly a top priority within the country’s post COVID-19 recovery plan. The plan sees Rome’s Cinecittà Studios set for a €300 million ($358 million) cash injection earmarked by the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund for a radical overhaul of the famed facilities.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Nordic Neighbourhood Thinking Camp

The Nordic Neighbourhood Thinking Camp is a Nordic arena to share experiences, reflections and ideas about neighborhood development and strategic urbanism. Combining presentations from acclaimed Nordic urban practitioners and thinkers, focused workshops, symposiums and social gatherings, the camp goes beyond the celebratory pitches. The ambition is to help foster ideas and bring forward practices that make a difference in terms of social and environmental sustainability.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Cannes Film Festival 2021: The List Of Winners

The 74th Cannes Film Festival came to a close this evening of July 17, 2021. Taking place two months later than usual, this year’s film festival has been much anticipated after last year’s cancellation. After watching the 24 feature films in Competition, the jury, presided by Spike Lee, who nearly revealed the winner of the Palme d’or too soon, presented the awards at the Closing Ceremony.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia.

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia. Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after bragging on social media about breaking the country’s quarantine restrictions. The 46-year-old analyst traveled to Australia for a reality television show and was required to stay in a 14-day hotel quarantine...
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy