Nordic Film Industry Weathers the Storm

New Dawn, a new international fund for groups of filmmakers that have traditionally found it hard to get financing for their projects, has been announced at the Cannes Film Festival. The presentation was made by Anna Serner, CEO of the Swedish Film Institute, and Bero Beyer, CEO of the Netherlands Film Fund, which are behind the new initiative aiming to provide production funding and robust networks to new voices in the film industry and to filmmakers who have previously found it hard to secure funding from national film institutes after falling victim to one of the grounds of discrimination. Therefore, these individuals will now be given new and exciting opportunities.