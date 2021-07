The Reno Aces blanked the Las Vegas Aviators for the second time this season, knocking off the visiting team, 1-0. The Aces held the Aviators off the board for the second time this season, downing the team from Summerlin, 3-0, on May 15. The last time Reno held its opponent scoreless and drove in just one run came on June 22, 2019, against the Albuquerque Isotopes.