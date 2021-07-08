MacKenzie Willmert, friends eager to compete in July 15 Little Miss at fair

MacKenzie Willmert is one of many young girls in Winnebago County eagerly anticipating the Little Miss 2021 competition at this year's county fair in Thompson. She has been active in Winnebago County and ISU Extension activities, including Clover Kids and camps, at a very young age. The 6-year-old is eligible to participate in Little Miss for the first time this year and her mother, Cassie Willmert, said she can hardly wait.