Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnebago County, IA

Winnebago names Littlejohn Bostic as head of diversity, equity and inclusion

By SUMMIT-TRIBUNE STAFF
Globe Gazette
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnebago Industries has named Jil Littlejohn Bostick as its newly created head of diversity, equity and inclusion, effective July 12. Littlejohn Bostick will partner with key stakeholders to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and initiatives at Winnebago. She joins Winnebago after more than 20 years of corporate and non-profit leadership experience. She most recently served as the director of inclusion and diversity at Hubbell Incorporated, an international electronic products manufacturer.

globegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
County
Winnebago County, IA
City
Greenville, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Hubbell Incorporated#Winnebago Industries#The Urban League#Dei#The University Of Seville#Wofford College#Webster University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Trump ally Tom Barrack secures $250 million bail deal to leave jail

Tom Barrack, a former outside campaign adviser to former President Trump , has reached an agreement with prosecutors to get out of jail ahead of his trial on foreign lobbying charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, N.Y., confirmed to The Hill on Friday afternoon that Barrack would be released...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
HealthABC News

At least 100 US athletes unvaccinated as Olympics begin

TOKYO -- About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's medical chief said hours before Friday night's opening ceremony. Medical director Jonathan Finnoff said 567 of the American athletes had filled out their health histories as they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy