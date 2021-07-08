Winnebago names Littlejohn Bostic as head of diversity, equity and inclusion

Winnebago Industries has named Jil Littlejohn Bostick as its newly created head of diversity, equity and inclusion, effective July 12. Littlejohn Bostick will partner with key stakeholders to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and initiatives at Winnebago. She joins Winnebago after more than 20 years of corporate and non-profit leadership experience. She most recently served as the director of inclusion and diversity at Hubbell Incorporated, an international electronic products manufacturer.