Week of July 9

I was delighted to hear from Julie Scheib, director of Discovery House in Spirit Lake that their porch parties are back this summer. The next Discovery House porch party takes place on June 12 with Christopher Jon entertaining. The crew of volunteers at the house begin serving grilled brats and hot dogs at 6 p.m. for those who want to dine (free-will offering). The music begins at 6:30 and continues until 8:30 p.m. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs. There are beautiful, large trees on the house lawn so there is plenty of shade. Discovery House is located at 1411 Hill Ave. in downtown Spirit Lake.