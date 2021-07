Congratulations to the following accelerated nursing students for making the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours (excluding pass/fail and audited courses). Our university patron, Saint Francis de Sales, had such a high regard for learning that he considered education to be the “eighth sacrament.” With that same esteem, the president, administration, and faculty of the University congratulate these men and women on their outstanding achievement.