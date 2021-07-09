Legislation promotes local journalism

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill that seeks to support local journalism. “Local newspapers and media outlets are a vital source of information for the public, and they’ve been hit hard by changing economic conditions, which the pandemic has only made worse,” said Davis, a Taylorville Republican. “That’s why I’m co-sponsoring the Local Journalism Sustainability Act — to promote subscriptions, advertising, and hiring of journalists for local newspapers and media outlets. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to get our bill passed so we can support local journalism.”