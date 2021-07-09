Royal Caribbean conducts tests cruises in Seattle ahead of reopening

Royal Caribbean stock (NYSE:RCL) has declined by about 4% over the last week and remains down by about 9% over the last month. There have been a couple of factors driving the movement. In late June, Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Edge set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida becoming the first cruise out of a U.S. port with paid passengers since the Covid-19 pandemic began. While this means that the company can start generating revenue from its U.S. cruises after nearly 15 months, investors are likely concerned about a couple of factors, including the emergence of more infectious Covid variants, which could hinder the pace of the cruising recovery, as well as rising oil prices and the current labor shortages, which could impact costs as the company looks to get back on its feet.