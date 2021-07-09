Cancel
Seattle, WA

Royal Caribbean conducts tests cruises in Seattle ahead of reopening

By Franque Thompson
q13fox.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - The wait is almost over for the return of Seattle’s biggest tourism attractions: cruises. Royal Caribbean is conducting a series of test cruises. The company’s Serenade of the Seas cruise line began its simulation on July 7. "We’re really excited to get back to cruise and committed to...

