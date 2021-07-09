Cancel
Brentwood, CA

Senior Corner: Opening up cautiously and safely

By Marla Luckhardt
thepress.net
Cover picture for the articleRecently, I had a milestone birthday. Turning 70 was a lot easier and more fun than I anticipated. Nothing really changed except that number and a bit of ribbing from Grandpa. The nice part of moving into my 70s is my lack of desire to get into confrontations with anyone. There isn’t enough Boniva to avoid broken bones so my peaceful hippie attitude is even more important today. I have reduced any youthful road rage to nil, as I have seen the movie Unhinged with Russel Crowe and want no part of that craziness. A healthy and lighthearted debate is fine but, I have little or no desire to argue or fight with anyone that does not see my point of view. The last several years has sparked too many heated discussions and I for one am tired of that, for sure. This also goes for something as personal as whether I choose to continue to mask up. Both Grandpa and I are fully vaccinated but if I’m asked to put mine on in certain places, I readily comply.

