Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nordic economic recovery on track as consumers ready to ‘splash the cash’: Reuters poll

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Post-pandemic reopenings are boosting the economic recovery of Nordic economies as consumers prepare to splurge using savings that have risen to record highs during the COVID-19 outbreak, a Reuters poll of economists suggested. Sweden and Norway are each set for expansion of 3.5% or more in 2021...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Economic Recovery#Nordic#Gross Domestic Product#Danske Bank#Norwegian#Capital Economics#Danish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Related
Businesswincountry.com

Russia central bank set for 100 bps key rate hike on Friday

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s high inflation in June prompted a wide-scale revision in analysts’ forecasts, shifting market expectations towards a 100 basis-point interest rate hike on Friday, a Reuters poll suggested on Monday. Annual consumer inflation, the central bank’s main area of responsibility, overshot expectations and accelerated to 6.5% in...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Inflation and the Bank of England: What Its Rate-Setters Are Saying

LONDON (Reuters) - Some Bank of England officials say the time is approaching for action to fend off higher inflation as Britain reopens its economy, but others want more time to assess the risks or say the jump in prices is likely to prove temporary. Following are highlights of BoE...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Japan Central Bank Sees Moderate Impact From Global Commodity Inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Rising global commodity prices are likely to push up Japan's consumer inflation, though only for a temporary period, and to a smaller extent than in Western economies, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. As the inflation is driven by robust overseas demand, Japan's corporate profits will...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan briefly weakens to 10-day low, markets await benchmark rate fix

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan briefly weakened to a 10-day low against the dollar on Monday, with safe-haven demand underpinning the U.S. currency as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus stoked worries over the pace of the global economic recovery. Many market participants also refrained from making huge bets on the yuan ahead of China's monthly benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) fixing due on Tuesday amid divided views on the rate outlook, traders said. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets last week when it delivered a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR). But it only partially rolled over a maturing liquidity tool and kept the one-year rate unchanged. Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4700 per dollar, 5 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4705. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4839, the softest level since July 9. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4791, 5 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said they were largely sitting back to await the next catalyst, with the focus turning to the July LPR fixing. "Whether LPR will get lower on 20th will be watched by the market. But given the MLF operation last week at an unchanged rate of 2.95% for 1-year, chances of lower LPR setting appear slim," Citi analysts said in a note. Meanwhile, cash conditions in the interbank markets after the RRR cut failed to loosen as much as markets had expected, with the benchmark overnight repo rate continuing to trade above 2%, a level that many investors use to gauge liquidity conditions. "In general, the monetary policy was not as loose as market had expected last week," said Li Liuyang, chief FX analyst at China Merchants Bank. "Easing expectations still require China's economic data to confirm the slowdown in the recovery before they gradually weigh on the exchange rate." By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.725, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4828 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.47 6.4705 0.01% Spot yuan 6.4791 6.4786 -0.01% Divergence from 0.14% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.76% Spot change since 2005 27.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.33 98.39 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.725 92.659 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4828 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6495 -2.70% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of the ECB policy meeting

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), while concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued to dampen risk sentiment. ECB policymakers are set for a showdown as they chart a new...
Economykdal610.com

China likely to keep lending benchmark LPR steady in July, outlook divided

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will likely keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at its July fixing on Tuesday, a small majority of respondents to a Reuters survey believe, but there are growing expectations for a cut after a surprise lowering of bank reserve requirements. Eleven traders and analysts, or 52.4%...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Tumble As Virus Concerns Trigger Sell-off

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Monday, extending recent losses, weighed down by mounting concerns about the rapidly surging delta variant of the coronavirus in several countries across Europe and Asia. The virus has spread rapidly in the U.S. as well, and several countries in Europe have imposed fresh restrictions...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Could Head Lower Before ECB Rate Meeting

The GBPEUR exchange rate failed another time to hold gains above the $1.1700 level and the pair could head lower. Thursday will see the latest European Central Bank interest rate meeting and press conference. The GBP to EUR has also been moving on the latest surge in virus variant cases...
Businesswkzo.com

Japan exports seen soaring in June, consumer inflation tame: Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports likely soared in June thanks to robust global demand for machinery and technology-related goods and as shipments rebounded sharply from last year’s pandemic-induced slump, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Exports jumped 46.2% in June from a year earlier, the fourth straight month of double-digit...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK economic recovery to continue but new COVID-19 strains a threat: Reuters poll

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's economy will expand rapidly this quarter as additional coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted and further pent-up demand is unleashed, a Reuters poll found, but growth is at risk from new variants of COVID-19. The country has suffered the highest death toll in Europe from the pandemic but a fast-moving vaccine rollout has allowed the government to withdraw many of the lockdown restrictions, with more set to lifted on Monday. read more.
Businesskfgo.com

Reuters poll: Brazil’s economy in ‘jobless recovery’ after inflation surge

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy will continue experiencing a so-called “jobless recovery” after this year’s inflation surge, while prospects for growth in Mexico look brighter despite concerns about a potentially stricter monetary policy in the United States, a Reuters poll showed. On the surface, Brazil’s macro outlook is improving...
Businesskfgo.com

German economic recovery at full swing – ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis is at full swing, and the outlook for the industry remains positive despite supply bottlenecks for intermediate products, the German Economy Ministry said on Wednesday. “The supply bottlenecks for intermediate products … have a dampening effect, however they do not...
Industryfroggyweb.com

EU to widen carbon market scope in push to meet climate goals

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) – Shipping will be included in Europe’s emissions trading system (ETS) and costs for polluters are set to rise under Brussels’ plans to meet the European Union’s climate targets, the European Commission said on Wednesday. The EU ETS, which forces emitters to pay for each tonne of carbon...
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

High oil prices threaten global economic recovery

Since oil prices exceeded $70 per barrel earlier this year, analysts, economists, and central banks have been fretting about whether higher crude prices could disrupt the momentum in global economic recovery from the pandemic. Most experts argue that inflationary pressure is no doubt rising in developing economies, which are more...
Economyfroggyweb.com

EU aims to raise chip production to 20% of global supply in next 10yrs

ROME (Reuters) – European Union Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said the bloc aims to increase its production of chips to 20% of global supply, from the current 10%, over the next ten years, according to comments released by Italy’s industry minister after a meeting. In May Breton had said the...
Economyfroggyweb.com

Japan’s factory mood in July hits highest since late 2018 – Reuters Tankan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese manufacturers’ business confidence rose in July to hit a more than two-and-a-half-year high, as the country’s export-driven recovery remained intact thanks to solid global demand, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. But in a worrying sign, service-sector sentiment turned pessimistic, as firms struggled with the fallout from...
Economyfroggyweb.com

China to keep economy within reasonable range, act to ease commodity prices

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will keep its economic operations within a reasonable range over the next 18 months and take “comprehensive measures” to ease rising commodity prices, Premier Li Keqiang was cited as saying on the government’s website on Tuesday. Giving an outlook for the second half of 2021 and...
BusinessTelegraph

Economic recovery slows down in May

The UK’s economic recovery slowed substantially in May as product and staff shortages dented hopes of a rapid total recovery from Covid. Gross domestic product increased just 0.8pc over the month, falling well short of the 1.7pc expected by economists. It marked a significant slowdown compared to a gain of 2.3pc in April.

Comments / 0

Community Policy