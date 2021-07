Get you a friend who respects and defends your pronouns. That's the kind of friend Demi Lovato has in Lizzo. While out to dinner at Catch LA, Lizzo popped out wearing a shirt with Demi's face on it, took a few selfies with fans waiting outside and let the paparazzi know not to misgender her friend and fellow pop star ever again. In May, Lovato announced that they identify as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them.