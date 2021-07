Cardi B is not here for the Sha'Carri Richardson slander. Cardi came to the suspended sprinter's defense on Saturday (July 3), after Australian journalist, Claire Lehman, jumped out the window with the theory Richardson may be on steroids. The sprinter made headlines after she was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Association on Friday (June 2), for testing positive for marijuana, following her much-publicized win at the Olympic trials last month. Lehmann claims Richardson's long hair and nails prove she may be on performance enhancing drugs, too. An assumption that turned Lehmann into a trending topic on Twitter. Cardi had time for a response. "B I O T I N…….You needs for your thin ass hair," the "Up" rapper responded to Lehmann's wild claims, referring to the vitamin B supplement.