Owensboro, KY

Lamb seizing opportunity overseas

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago
Kentucky Wesleyan’s Keelie Lamb makes a move to the basket around Salem’s Tamia Tart during a game on Feb. 25, 2020, at the Sportscenter. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The next step of Keelie Lamb’s basketball journey is taking her overseas.

The former Kentucky Wesleyan College standout guard, who graduated in 2020, has signed to play next season for Baerum Basket in Sandvika, Norway — a step that she wasn’t sure she’d ever get to take.

“I still feel like I’m in a dream,” Lamb said by phone Thursday. “It’s really surreal. As much as I want to say it was an easy journey, it was not. It was long and hard, but I’m very thankful for it.

“Everything was uncertain, but I kept working, kept in shape and still played basketball every day.”

Lamb had worked to find a playing opportunity after graduation, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a limit on any chances out there. After traveling to a EuroBasket showcase in May, however, Lamb attracted the attention of an agent, Oliver Hardman,

who had previously seen her play against KWC foe Findlay.

Not long after, Lamb was told of an opportunity in Norway.

“I’m extremely excited,” she said. “I wanted to minor in a foreign language, but that wasn’t available at Wesleyan. I’m super excited because I’m very open-minded and always wanted to travel the world and play basketball. I can’t wait to get over there and start learning new things.”

Lamb, a two-time Great Midwest Athletic Conference First-Team selection for coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman, cites her continuous growth at KWC as a catalyst for launching her into a professional career.

“When I graduated, my head and my heart were still in the game,” Lamb said. “Over my four years, I continuously improved, improved, improved. And I feel like my best basketball has still not come out yet. I think I can still go over there and absolutely kill it.”

Her college coaches agreed.

“We’re proud of her because she worked so hard throughout her time with us,” Caleb Nieman said. “You can tell basketball is really a big passion of hers. She’s worked hard at it, so for her to get rewarded to play it some more, it really just makes us feel great for her.”

Lamb, a 5-foot-10 do-it-all dynamo, scored 1,265 points during her Wesleyan career — putting her ninth on the program’s all-time scoring list — and also recorded 515 rebounds, 266 assists and 180 steals.

As a senior in 2019-20, she posted team-high averages of 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as the Panthers went 28-3 and reached the championship game of the conference tournament. For her efforts, Lamb was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-Region Second Team — the first such honor in Wesleyan program history.

As a junior, she averaged 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing for her first selection to the All-G-MAC First Team.

“It’s hard to find Keelie Lambs out there, players that just fit exactly what you do perfectly,” Nieman added. “She did it in every sense of the word. Defensively, offensively, and throughout her time with us, she learned to score at all three levels. She was always a good finisher around the rim, but she really put in the time to develop her 3-point shot.”

Lamb made just 23.3% of her attempts from beyond the arc as a sophomore but went on to convert 58-of-147 shots from deep (39.5%) over her final two years.

With her versatility, Lamb hopes to make an immediate impact on her new team.

“I’m going to go over there and try to be a leader as much as possible,” she said. “I’m a leader at heart. I’ll bring anything I can bring, though. I can play different positions. Whatever they need me is where I want to be.”

Lamb will travel to Norway in September for the season that begins in October and lasts six to eight months, depending on the team’s postseason success. In the meantime, she’s been working out twice a day while also holding a full-time job in Owensboro since August.

Staying close was important for Lamb, she said, especially with the family she gained at Wesleyan.

“I’m so grateful for that,” she said of her college experience. “They all support me with anything I want to do. It’s awesome to have that support system with Coach Caleb, Coach Nicole and Coach Marty (Daniel) — they’re like dad, mom and grandpa.

“I loved that I learned so much every year I was there. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

