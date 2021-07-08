Michael Colón of Inner Loop Blog only looks harmless

What a question. I’m a Walgreens. When I think of Walgreens, I compare it to, like, CVS is Walmart and Walgreens is Target. It’s a little bit fancier; I don’t know why but there’s something about Target that makes you feel like you’re not at Walmart [laughs]. Which is a ridiculous statement … but I do not like Walmart. It’s too much, it’s too America for me. Target is just that sweet spot of feeling fancy, like the quality is good. So yeah, Walgreens all day. I think what upsets me the most about Walmart is the bins. Like the sections you walk by and it’s just like a metal bowl and they’re just violently throwing things in there, and you’re like, “time to sift through DVDs!” It’s like a crane game but you’re the crane. It’s just the worst situation. Everyone’s rummaging, and I feel like an animal when I’m there. Walgreens. It’s even where I got my vaccine!