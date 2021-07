With the real estate market superheated right now, some homes are selling within days, with cash offers well over the asking price. What that means, though—if you’re looking to sell and you think your house will sell quickly—is that you have a better chance negotiating a lower commission with your real estate agent. Some agents might refuse to lower their commission, but it can’t hurt to ask—especially when it’s a seller’s market working in your favor. Here’s what you need to know.