Owensboro, KY

Local advocate rallies for nursing home resident rights

By Christie Netherton Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01atNx_0arjopzm00

Marla Carter, an Owensboro resident and local advocate for long-term care residents, recently spoke at a U.S. Capitol rally in support of implementing a federal Essential Caregivers Act that would provide certain visitation rights to nursing home residents in the case of a national emergency or future pandemic.

Carte is part of a national group called the “Caregivers for Compromise” that is dedicated to finding a solution to the isolation experienced by seniors living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

According to a national advocacy group “Essential Caregivers Coalition”, an essential caregiver, or EC, would be a person chosen by residents that would have a special classification during emergency events or any other events that might limit or restrict long-term care facility visitations.

An EC would act as a partner in care to assist specified residents with daily activities, such as eating, dressing, grooming and being an overall voice for that resident, as well as ensuring that resident’s proper care at the facility, Carter said.

“Those people cannot be kept away from them regardless of national emergency or public health crisis,” she said. “They have federal rights already in place that allow them to have visitors of their choice at any time. They have lots of federal rights, all of which have been disregarded because we’re in a national emergency. This Essential Caregivers Act would kind of close that loophole for facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid government funding such that they couldn’t ignore their rights to visitors and caregivers in a national emergency.”

A bill was introduced during the 2021 Kentucky legislative session. House Bill 1 contained language that would have allowed ECs to long-term care facility residents, but the bill placed certain restrictions on the Kentucky governor’s powers in a state of emergency and did not pass.

While Carter said another bill has been drafted by Kentucky State Sen. Julie Adams for the 2022 Kentucky legislative session, she said it is important to strive for federal essential caregivers’ rights as well.

During the June 30 rally on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Carter said she and others spoke out in support of the “Essential Caregivers Act.”

The act was introduced by U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York, who also hosted the rally.

“Essential caregivers are not just visitors. They are caregivers in every sense of the word. They help with activities of daily living and provide emotional support and companionship,” Tenney said in an announcement. “I was so inspired by their courage and tenacity and will continue to be a compassionate voice in Congress for them. Together, we will not stop fighting until this bill becomes law.”

The act would designate up to two individuals as essential caregivers for a long-term care facility resident in the event of a public health emergency who can visit the resident for up to 12 hours each day.

The Essential Caregiver program would apply to skilled nursing facilities, nursing facilities, intermediate care facilities and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Any such facility receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding would be required to participate in the program.

The bill would amend the Social Security Act to create an Essential Caregiver Program. The Social Security Act, according to Carter, is where long-term care resident rights are already laid out.

“We’re not visitors; we’re their voice … we’re involved in their daily care and taking care of things that the staff often does not have time to take care of and so we would want our loved ones to be safe,” Carter said. “Kentucky doesn’t have any protections right now for nursing home residents in the case of a future pandemic, and so it’s important to have it at a federal level since there are some states who didn’t pass it.”

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

