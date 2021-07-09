Putt Putt Pub Crawl takes place downtown Saturday

The third annual Putt Putt Pub Crawl will be Saturday in downtown Owensboro.

Putt Putt Pub Crawl is a fundraiser for Building Stronger Families, a home visitation program for families with children. Each participating business will construct a creative putt-putt hole. The event kicks off at Lure Seafood and Grille.

Essentially, each team will travel from business to business to play the putt-putt round. Each business also will have drink and food specials.

Courtney VonGunten, who is president of the Building Stronger Families board of directors and is co-organizing the event, said there will be prizes awarded for the team with the lowest score and for the team adorned in the best golf attire.

Golfers are encouraged to bring their own putters, or one will be provided at each hole, along with golf balls.

Holes can be completed in any order, and scorecards are due by 4:30 p.m. at Bar Louie, where an after-party will take place and winners will be announced.

Participating establishments, along with Lure and Bar Louie, include Burger Theory, Owensboro Riverfront, Don Mario, Fetta Specialty Pizza, Mellow Mushroom, Mile Wide Beer Co., The Pub on Second, RiverPark Center, Ruoff Mortgage-Owensboro Branch, Simply Chic Home Accents and SIP Owensboro.

VonGunten said the event is fun and it’s for a good cause.

Building Stronger Families, she said, is a voluntary service for participating families free of charge.

“(Building Stronger Families) believes all parents want to be the best parents they can be,” she said. “The program educates parents on positive parenting skills through an evidence-based curriculum. Home visitors assist families in setting goals and achieving them. In addition, home visitors link families to available community services.”

She also said it’s good for community members to come together and support local businesses.

“You make new friends, and it’s a really good day,” she said.

Sign-ups are still taking place, and participants must be 21 or over.

Registration is $20 per person, and all proceeds will benefit Building Strong Families. Registration funds can be sent via Venmo @PPPC-2021, or a cash/check can be made to Ruoff Mortgage-234 Frederica St. Registration can also be made at https://form.jotform.com/211524384435150.\

Check-in for the event begins at 11 a.m. at the Lure, where day-of registration will also be available.

For more information, check out the Putt Putt Pub Crawl pages on social media.

