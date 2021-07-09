Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Putt Putt Pub Crawl takes place downtown Saturday

By Bobbie Hayse Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago

The third annual Putt Putt Pub Crawl will be Saturday in downtown Owensboro.

Putt Putt Pub Crawl is a fundraiser for Building Stronger Families, a home visitation program for families with children. Each participating business will construct a creative putt-putt hole. The event kicks off at Lure Seafood and Grille.

Essentially, each team will travel from business to business to play the putt-putt round. Each business also will have drink and food specials.

Courtney VonGunten, who is president of the Building Stronger Families board of directors and is co-organizing the event, said there will be prizes awarded for the team with the lowest score and for the team adorned in the best golf attire.

Golfers are encouraged to bring their own putters, or one will be provided at each hole, along with golf balls.

Holes can be completed in any order, and scorecards are due by 4:30 p.m. at Bar Louie, where an after-party will take place and winners will be announced.

Participating establishments, along with Lure and Bar Louie, include Burger Theory, Owensboro Riverfront, Don Mario, Fetta Specialty Pizza, Mellow Mushroom, Mile Wide Beer Co., The Pub on Second, RiverPark Center, Ruoff Mortgage-Owensboro Branch, Simply Chic Home Accents and SIP Owensboro.

VonGunten said the event is fun and it’s for a good cause.

Building Stronger Families, she said, is a voluntary service for participating families free of charge.

“(Building Stronger Families) believes all parents want to be the best parents they can be,” she said. “The program educates parents on positive parenting skills through an evidence-based curriculum. Home visitors assist families in setting goals and achieving them. In addition, home visitors link families to available community services.”

She also said it’s good for community members to come together and support local businesses.

“You make new friends, and it’s a really good day,” she said.

Sign-ups are still taking place, and participants must be 21 or over.

Registration is $20 per person, and all proceeds will benefit Building Strong Families. Registration funds can be sent via Venmo @PPPC-2021, or a cash/check can be made to Ruoff Mortgage-234 Frederica St. Registration can also be made at https://form.jotform.com/211524384435150.\

Check-in for the event begins at 11 a.m. at the Lure, where day-of registration will also be available.

For more information, check out the Putt Putt Pub Crawl pages on social media.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

Comments / 0

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
173
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
Owensboro, KY
Lifestyle
Owensboro, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Golf#Food Drink#Lure Seafood#Burger Theory#Fetta Specialty Pizza#Mellow Mushroom#Mile Wide Beer Co#The Pub On Second#Riverpark Center#Ruoff Mortgage#Chic Home Accents#Sip Owensboro#Building Strong Families#Venmo Pppc#The Putt Putt Pub Crawl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy