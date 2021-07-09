Cancel
Love is a Two-Way Street in Billie Eilish’s NDA Music Video

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
Vulture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn contrast to Billie Eilish’s last single off of her upcoming sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Eilish’s latest track, “NDA,” constitutes a return to the darker, brooding, albeit still blonde, Billie. “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen/Haven’t had a party since I got the keys,” Eilish sings on the thumping, sparse track. “Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay/On his way out I made him sign an NDA.” The music video, which was shot in one take and directed by Eilish herself, features the singer walking down the middle of a desert highway at night as cars whizz past. Eilish revealed to Apple Music that the initial concept for the music video was completely different, but complications led to the original idea getting scrapped. “Things couldn’t happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah,” Eilish explained. “And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it.”

