Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Women are always the leader: An inspiring story

By Aadil Adil
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever you hear the title leader, instantly before your eyes an image or personality of a man must have come. But why this? A leader cannot be always a man. A woman can also be a leader. Why not the personality of a woman leader has crossed your imagination? A leader can be anyone whether a woman or a man. And in India we have had many women leaders who have successfully led and still are leading in their conferred field.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Society
Related
ReligionThrive Global

Matthew: “Your faith can move mountains”

People are fake. — The number one thing I learned during social isolation was that people are fake. It might sound harsh but it’s true. Many people don’t care about you the way they might say. A lot of them are just pretenders. And it’s a sad reality. Most people are fake.
SocietyWharton

Black Women Leaders: Navigating the Intersection of Gender and Race

Wharton’s Stephanie Creary speaks with scholars Ella Bell Smith and Stella Nkomo about their seminal book, ‘Our Separate Ways.’. “I was told constantly, ‘You’re not going to get tenure. This book is not going to get you where you need to be. You need to do other articles. You can do your book later on in your career,’” Smith recalled. “People don’t realize we had to fight.”
Advocacyprweek.com

'We landed on two inspirational women who were perfect' - Behind the Campaign, Avon My Story Matters

Women still do not have an equal voice in our world and reports suggest that the pandemic has pushed equality back decades. This year Avon called for female voices to be heard and asked women to share their authentic stories without any editing or judgment on Avon’s newly launched platform, My Story Matters. The idea was that women gather strength from hearing other people’s success stories and challenges.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

How Motherhood Makes Many Women Better Leaders

“Motherhood transforms many women into better leaders.” Joann Lublin – Power Moms. Lublin writes, “Tapping skills honed as time-starved parents, they set priorities well, multitasked, and delegated effectively.” And motherhood provides even bigger benefits. Empathy:. Motherhood teaches empathy. “Decades of research now point to emotional intelligence as being the critical...
PodcastThrive Global

Monica Yates: “Trust, love, and authenticity”

Authenticity — we are attracted to authenticity and repelled from ‘fakeness’. If you are not being authentic, you will not be magnetic and you will burn out because trying to be someone else is exhausting!. As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I...
Career Development & AdviceAdWeek

Adweek's Women Trailblazers: 35 Inspirational Leaders Improving the Future for Us All

This year will go down in history as one in which women took the greatest leaps forward while also suffering the biggest setbacks. In the U.S., we watched the first woman rise to the vice presidency and 2 million women leave the workforce. Globally, women lost $800 billion in income due to Covid-19, and many of those who held onto their paycheck juggled high-pressure jobs with remote schooling and caregiving. In short: It’s not an easy time to blaze new trails, and yet we need them more than ever.
Societynetworksasia.net

70 Encouraging Quotes For Women To Inspire You To Go For Your Objectives

For instance, picture you need to create a 30 minute presentation prior to Friday. If you look at it as one big project, it will feel overwhelming, but if you plan to work with 10 minutes of that presentation each day, it will feel far more achievable. If you recognize you have a big task or job waiting for you at the office, it can really eliminate your motivation. In order to lessen that work anxiety and really feel much better concerning the day ahead of you, damage any type of large tasks you have into smaller sized objectives. You can also acquire motivation by getting in touch with your family members at home. In my family, we commonly intend breakfast with each other as well as hold our own little morning meal party.
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Blind author to inspire women at local conference

The Fresh Grounded Faith women’s event will be Aug. 6-7 in Conway. The event will be hosted by Antioch Baptist Church, but presented by many other churches from the region. This two-day unifying conference joins together women from many different churches and denominations who share a heartbeat for serving others. Teams of volunteers have been planning and preparing for over two years with a single goal in mind – to create a life-changing experience for women in the community.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Redefining Quality Family Time in an Overscheduled Society

Remember the old phrase “keeping up with the Joneses”? It used to be that neighbors would try to “keep up” with each other by having similar or nicer houses and cars, and we’d proudly boast about our children getting accepted into a good school or making honor roll when we’d run into friends we haven’t seen in a long time. In today’s digital world, that “keeping up” culture is expounded tenfold as we are now able to monitor the every move of our friends and families – as well as millions of strangers – 24/7 via social media.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Origins of Double Standards in Toxic Relationships

Double standards are exceedingly common and can destroy relationships. We may unconsciously learn two standards in early childhood from our emotional conditioning by parents. We may then automatically enact double standards and teach them to our children, unaware that we do so. Discovering how to both give and accept care...
Philadelphia, PAabc11.com

Legendary Love Stories Inspired by the City of Brotherly Love

PHILADELPHIA -- This week on Localish Legends, we're featuring stories about LOVE, and what better place to do that than from the legendary City of Brotherly Love itself, Philadelphia. We start our romantic journey at a bar in Philly, but not just any bar. McGillin's Olde Ale has literally written...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Women in relationships ‘more likely to struggle with depression and self-esteem’

Today in not especially uplifting news, we’re sorry to report that people tend to get sadder and less confident as their romantic relationships progress.  And while such is the case for all people, it’s especially common for women and those who are married.A recent report titled “Subjective well-being across partnerships,” published in the June 2021 issue of the Journal of Family Psychology, found that while people of all genders tend to get more depressed as their romantic relationships progress, women continually reported doing much worse than their male counterparts in terms of mental well-being — primarily those in heterosexual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy