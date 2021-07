A new Bulgarian anti-establishment party led by popular singer Slavi Trifonov, which has claimed the right to form a government after inconclusive weekend polls, was snubbed Tuesday by two parties whose support he had sought. A nearly complete count of Sunday's vote showed Trifonov's There is Such a People (ITN) party leading with 24.07 percent. The conservative GERB party of former three-time premier Boyko Borisov was in second place at 23.52 percent. ITN is projected to win only 65 seats in the 240-seat parliament. But Trifonov has claimed the right to form a government, announced a list of ministers and demanded support from other parties.