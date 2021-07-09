Four Maroons to compete in U.P. All-Star Classic
ST. IGNACE—The Upper Peninsula All-Star Classic basketball game will be held Saturday at LaSalle High School in St. Ignace. The game, conducted by the U.P. Sports Hall of Fame, was called off earlier this year due to a variety of circumstances. Then, Jackson Ingalls of St. Ignace jumped in and with the help of his parents (St. Ignace basketball coaches Dorene and Doug Ingalls) contacted numerous spring graduates to play in the game.www.ehextra.com
Comments / 0