Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marinette, WI

Marinette council OKs resolution against supplying water to Town of Peshtigo

By DAN KITKOWSKI dkitkowski@eagleherald.com
EHEXTRA
 12 days ago

MARINETTE—It appears the City of Marinette is out as a possible source of water for Town of Peshtigo residents struggling with contamination issues in their drinking water. The Marinette Common Council Tuesday passed a resolution stating it has no interest in expanding the city’s water service outside of the city, and furthermore, it has no interest in supplying wholesale water to the town. The resolution also states that the City of Marinette has not heard from town officials for months, since late October when the town adopted a resolution to work with the city regarding the water issue, and the council has a duty to protect the best interests of city residents and taxpayers.

www.ehextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marinette, WI
Government
City
Peshtigo, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Peshtigo, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Clean Water#Drinking Water#Water Table#Eagleherald#Top Water Committee#Pfas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Israeli politician calls on Ben & Jerry's to 'rethink' ban

An Israeli politician said he expects Ben & Jerry’s to reverse its decision to stop distributing ice cream in the “Occupied Palestinian Territories” following backlash over the move. Nir Barkat, a member of the opposition party in Israel's parliament and a former mayor of Jerusalem, criticized the ice-cream maker's move...
Washington, DCNBC News

Drug Enforcement Agent first federal officer charged in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent who was on leave and about to resign was arrested Tuesday for illegally entering the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, according to filings in a Washington federal court. He is the first federal law enforcement official arrested in connection with the Capitol...

Comments / 0

Community Policy