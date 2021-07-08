Marinette council OKs resolution against supplying water to Town of Peshtigo

MARINETTE—It appears the City of Marinette is out as a possible source of water for Town of Peshtigo residents struggling with contamination issues in their drinking water. The Marinette Common Council Tuesday passed a resolution stating it has no interest in expanding the city’s water service outside of the city, and furthermore, it has no interest in supplying wholesale water to the town. The resolution also states that the City of Marinette has not heard from town officials for months, since late October when the town adopted a resolution to work with the city regarding the water issue, and the council has a duty to protect the best interests of city residents and taxpayers.