Alpha Phi Alpha Working With Community Organizations To Feed Tuscaloosa Community

This is such an awesome initiative. Shoutout to the College Hill Baptist Church for always being willing to feed residents in Tuscaloosa. They've now teamed up with Baumhower’s Restaurant and Plating Change Initiatives to give away 100 meals on the 2nd Sat. of each month. How cool is that? Free food to anyone who comes out to the event. This initiative kicks off July 10th at the Alberta School of Performing Arts at 2700 University Blv E. in Tuscaloosa.