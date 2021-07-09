Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alpha Phi Alpha Working With Community Organizations To Feed Tuscaloosa Community

By Dre Day
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Serving the community is nothing new to the men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Soon, they'll team up with community organizations for a much-needed event. Saturday, July 10th, the Delta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Inc will host a community feeding event at the Temporary Emergency Services of West Alabama 1705 15th st, in Tuscaloosa. Food will begin being distributed at 10a and the event will end at noon or until the food runs out.

92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

PRIDE of Tuscaloosa Hosting Back To School Bash

July is almost over and that means it's almost time for another school year. PRIDE of Tuscaloosa is helping students prepare by hosting a back-to-school bash and resource fair. July is one of my favorite times of the year. Beach trips, day parties, frozen treats, cookouts, and summer vacations. It's...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Chad Jackson Brings Black Excellence to the University of Alabama

Chad L. Jackson is Black Excellence. Chad L. Jackson, who has been in Alabama since 1991, is a shining example of Black Excellence in West Alabama. He feels that Black Excellence is “refusing marginalization, thriving amid both covert and overt obstacles and social constructs, and knowing who you are and what you bring to the table.”
Alabama StatePosted by
92.9 WTUG

Flea Market Raising Funds for 2 Elementary Schools Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

West Alabama Wholesale, a local automotive dealer on Skyland Boulevard, is hosting a community-wide flea market to raise funds for two local elementary schools. "What we're doing is making sure they have necessary supplies. They were hit especially hard last year because of COVID," said Tre Lanier, Sales and Marketing Director at West Alabama Wholesale. "On top of that, we are hoping to integrate more into the community and show we're more than just a car lot."
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

100 Free Meals In Tuscaloosa Being Given Away Every 2nd Saturday

This is such an awesome initiative. Shoutout to the College Hill Baptist Church for always being willing to feed residents in Tuscaloosa. They've now teamed up with Baumhower’s Restaurant and Plating Change Initiatives to give away 100 meals on the 2nd Sat. of each month. How cool is that? Free food to anyone who comes out to the event. This initiative kicks off July 10th at the Alberta School of Performing Arts at 2700 University Blv E. in Tuscaloosa.

