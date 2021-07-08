Strike action inevitable as Britain’s bosses fail to understand implications of national labour shortages

A Brexit row over Gibraltar dramatically escalated on Tuesday as the UK accused Brussels of failing to negotiate in the “real world” and moving to undermine British soverignty .At a meeting in the EU capital the bloc's commissioners presented plans to remove checks on people and goods at the land border between Spain and Gibraltar.But the details of the plan caused anger in London as foreign secretary Dominic Raab accused the EU of backtracking on previous promises.The government is concerned that Spain is pushing to extends its influence over the Iberian territory, whose status is a historic bone of contention...