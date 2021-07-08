Strike action inevitable as Britain’s bosses fail to understand implications of national labour shortages

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOne thing that never ceases to amaze me when writing about business is the capacity of executives to shoot themselves in the foot. Britain currently faces a national lorry driver shortage as a result of the government’s fondness for shooting the country in the foot, this time courtesy of its hostility towards the EU drivers that used to help keep our supermarket shelves full, parcels delivered and the economy moving.

